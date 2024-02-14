XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

