Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 115,083 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 139,715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

