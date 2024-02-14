Zacks Research Comments on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CWCO opened at $29.83 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
