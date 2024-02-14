Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $141,407,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

