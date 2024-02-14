Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.65. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 80,837 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

