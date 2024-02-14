Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZTS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.30. 440,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,757,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

