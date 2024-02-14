Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.74 to $5.84 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.02. 1,010,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 215.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

