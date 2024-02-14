ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 1,236,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

