1,109 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

