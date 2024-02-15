110,996 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 8,955,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,739. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

