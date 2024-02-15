16,476 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 4,236,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,168,355. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

