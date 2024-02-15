24,150 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,150 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $146.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

