2,684 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NTES opened at $107.57 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.
View Our Latest Report on NetEase
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Further Reading
