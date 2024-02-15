33,352 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

