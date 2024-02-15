3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 1,383,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,892. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

