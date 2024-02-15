44,543 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $83.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

