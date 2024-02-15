45,000 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.15% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 298,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,505. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company's stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

