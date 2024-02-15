4,691 Shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NDP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.