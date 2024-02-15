517 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.42. The company had a trading volume of 193,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

