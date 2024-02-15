8,351 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

