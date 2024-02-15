855 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.01. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

