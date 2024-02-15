ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.74

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 6604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBNY shares. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

