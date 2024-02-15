Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $961,552. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

