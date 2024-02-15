ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.65

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 17129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

