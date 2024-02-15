Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.