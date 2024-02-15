Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aegon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AEG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 916,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

