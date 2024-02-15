Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Aflac were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $2,679,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

