Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Up 1.9 %
AIRT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
