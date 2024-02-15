Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 1.9 %

AIRT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

