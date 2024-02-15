Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 898,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

