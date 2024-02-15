Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

AKTS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Aichele bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 and have sold 7,000 shares valued at $4,481. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

