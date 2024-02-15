Alan J. Glass Sells 1,619 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Standex International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 4,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

