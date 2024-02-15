Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ALLY stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

