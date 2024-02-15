Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

