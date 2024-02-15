Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTM opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

