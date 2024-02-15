Altiora Financial Group LLC Buys 9,031 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

