Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 38,321 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 348,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,634. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

