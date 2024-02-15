Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $157.08. 2,286,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

