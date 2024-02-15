Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $157.08. 2,286,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.