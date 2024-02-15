ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.93

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 30656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

