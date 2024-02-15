Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

