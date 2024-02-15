Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,082.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.