American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

