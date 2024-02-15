American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Assets Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.
American Assets Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Assets Trust
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.