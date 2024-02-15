American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 20,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

