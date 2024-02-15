American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,500. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.