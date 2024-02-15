American Express (NYSE:AXP) CEO Stephen J. Squeri Sells 69,356 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $210.94 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

