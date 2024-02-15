American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of American Express by 519.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 36.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,197,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $178,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 195.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.31. 498,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,770. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $214.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

