American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $81.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

American International Group stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

