American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.30 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of AWK opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

