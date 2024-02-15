American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,028. The firm has a market cap of $376.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,930 shares of company stock worth $173,168. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Well by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Well by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

