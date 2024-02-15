Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

AMKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

