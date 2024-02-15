Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $77.43

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.3 %

BBY opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

